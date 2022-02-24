Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Almonacy leads Appalachian State against Arkansas State after 26-point showing

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-12, 12-5 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-10, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Michael Almonacy scored 26 points in Appalachian State’s 78-66 win against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Red Wolves have gone 10-3 in home games. Arkansas State is first in the Sun Belt with 16.0 assists per game led by Caleb Fields averaging 4.5.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Mountaineers are 12-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 61-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Justin Forrest led the Mountaineers with 13 points, and Marquis Eaton led the Red Wolves with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 17.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Red Wolves. Desi Sills is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Adrian Delph averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!