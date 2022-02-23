Trending:
Almonacy scores 26 to lead Appalachian St. past UALR 78-66

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 9:40 pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Michael Almonacy had a season-high 26 points as Appalachian State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 78-66 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Delph had 18 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State (18-12, 12-5 Sun Belt Conference). Justin Forrest added 11 points. Donovan Gregory had 10 points and seven assists.

CJ White scored a career-high 20 points for the Trojans (8-17, 3-10). Myron Gardner had a triple-double with 13 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Isaiah Palermo had 12 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Appalachian State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 72-57 on Jan. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

