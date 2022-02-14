American 60, Holy Cross 54

AMERICAN (6-18)
O’Neil 0-5 1-2 1, Rogers 8-16 4-6 20, Beckton 2-8 4-6 8, Smalls 4-6 10-12 19, Stephens 3-8 0-0 7, Donadio 0-1 0-0 0, Knotek 1-2 0-0 3, Alexander 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-48 19-26 60.
HOLY CROSS (8-17)
Gates 5-17 4-4 14, Dorsey 1-3 0-0 3, Luc 5-12 3-3 15, Montgomery 5-16 0-2 11, Kenney 4-5 1-2 9, Humphrey 0-2 2-2 2, Coulibaly 0-1 0-0 0, Martindale 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 10-13 54.
Halftime_American 26-14. 3-Point Goals_American 3-12 (Knotek 1-1, Smalls 1-1, Stephens 1-3, Beckton 0-2, Rogers 0-2, O’Neil 0-3), Holy Cross 4-14 (Luc 2-6, Dorsey 1-3, Montgomery 1-4, Humphrey 0-1). Fouled Out_Montgomery. Rebounds_American 29 (Rogers 8), Holy Cross 31 (Kenney 9). Assists_American 11 (O’Neil, Stephens 3), Holy Cross 9 (Dorsey 3). Total Fouls_American 16, Holy Cross 19.
