American visits Boston University following Whyte’s 21-point game

American Eagles (6-17, 2-9 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (17-9, 8-5 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on the American Eagles after Walter Whyte scored 21 points in Boston University’s 75-74 victory over the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers are 8-4 in home games. Boston University is second in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.3 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-9 in Patriot play. American has a 1-8 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Terriers won 79-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Javante McCoy led the Terriers with 25 points, and Matt Rogers led the Eagles with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCoy is averaging 16.2 points for the Terriers. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 15 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles. Colin Smalls is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

