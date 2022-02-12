Anderson, Oklahoma State Cowboys square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-12, 4-7 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Avery Anderson III and the Oklahoma State Cowboys host Taz Sherman and the West Virginia Mountaineers in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys are 7-5 on their home court. Oklahoma State is ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 3-7 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabe Osabuohien averaging 2.4.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 70-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Jalen Bridges led the Mountaineers with 22 points, and Bryce Williams led the Cowboys with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keylan Boone is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 6.3 points. Bryce Thompson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Sherman is averaging 17.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers. Sean McNeil is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.