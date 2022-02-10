Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 9:47 pm
< a min read
      

The voting for the 2021 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Dan Quinn, Dallas DC 31
Leslie Frazier, Buffalo DC 4
Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC 2
Jeff Stoutland, Philadelphia OL 2
Josh McDaniels, New England OC 2
Rich Bisaccia, Las Vegas ST 2
Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay OC 2
DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco DC 1
Joe Barry, Green Bay DC 1
Adam Stenavich, Green Bay OL 1
Brian Daboll, Buffalo OC 1
Kellen Moore, Dallas OC 1

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk