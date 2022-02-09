Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Athletes soar high in Day 4 at Beijing Olympics

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 12:35 am
< a min read
      

Athletes made history in figure skating and freestyle skiing big air, among other events, on Day 4 of the Beijing Olympics.

Images captured Tuesday by Associated Press photographers across Olympic venues show Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan competing during the men’s short program figure skating competition, Natalie Maag of Switzerland sliding during a luge women’s singles run and American cross-country skier Jessie Diggins reacting after winning bronze in the women’s sprint free competition.

Keegan Messing of Canada was seen celebrating after competing in the men’s short program figure skating competition. He finished ninth in the event, a day after getting to Beijing. His travels had been delayed because of a positive COVID-19 test in Canada.

Bing Dwen Dwen, one of the mascots of the Beijing Olympics, raised journalists’ spirits in the main press center, visiting the Xinhua and AP offices.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Meanwhile, interest in the Games’ medal count remained high. Olympic workers and volunteers held up their smartphones to record the medal ceremony after the women’s freestyle skiing big air event concluded.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19