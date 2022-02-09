On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Mascot madness takes over Beijing Olympics

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 8:30 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — Bing Dwen Dwen is becoming one of the biggest stars of the 2022 Olympics.

The panda mascot of the Beijing Games is everywhere, visiting events, entertaining fans and serving as a sought-after piece of memorabilia in various forms.

Medal-winning athletes have been receiving plush toy pandas after their moments of triumph, stuffed inside a plastic shell meant to represent ice. Bing means ice in Chinese.

Stuffed versions of Bing Dwen Dwen have become a popular souvenir. The pandas were sold out Monday at many locations, and elsewhere buyers have been limited to one each.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Shuey Rhon Rhon, a Chinese lantern child, is the mascot for the Paralympics and sometimes appears with Bing Dwen Dwen. The Chinese lantern is an ancient cultural symbol associated with harvest, celebration, prosperity and brightness.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19