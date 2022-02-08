On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Olympic rings easy to find at Beijing Games

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 9:04 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — Five interlocking rings — sometimes in different colors, sometimes not. That simplest of symbols is easy to take for granted after all these years. When a city hosts the Olympics, it becomes ubiquitous, easy to take for granted but still a powerful reminder of the significance of this event.

The rings spend a lot of time quietly in the background — on the ice at speedskating, curling and figure skating competitions. Ice makers applied a cutout of the rings to the track at Yanqing National Sliding Center ahead of the Beijing Games. They’re also on display near enough to the moguls course to make a spectacular backdrop when a skier sails through the air.

Occasionally, an athlete will seek out the rings for a photo opportunity. Switzerland’s Marco Tade did during training for the moguls competition. Italian luger Andrea Voetter had the rings on her fingernails. Norwegian curler Magnus Nedregotten has the rings tattooed on his arm.

___

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 Orlando, FL: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
2|14 SANS Cyber Security Mountain: Feb 2022
2|14 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection shows off counterfeit football memorabilia