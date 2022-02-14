On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP PHOTOS: Thrills – and agony – as Rams win Super Bowl

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 12:13 am
< a min read
      

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion on Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 for their first NFL title since the 1999 season and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

The Rams won with a touchdown with 1:25 remaining.

It wasn’t only the game that was entertaining — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar headlined an energetic halftime show. 50 Cent was a special guest.

Here are some of the most compelling moments captured by Associated Press photographers from Super Bowl LVI.

