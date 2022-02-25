On Air: America in the Morning
AP Source: Paris replaces Russia for Champions League final

ROB HARRIS
February 25, 2022 4:42 am
LONDON (AP) — Russia was stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA on Friday with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement by the UEFA executive committee after a private meeting.

The final is set to be held in the 80,000-seat Stade de France.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

