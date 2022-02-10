Appalachian St. 65, Georgia Southern 61

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (11-11)
Savrasov 6-10 0-0 13, Toyambi 2-4 5-7 9, K.Brown 3-7 2-2 10, Weatherford 2-5 0-0 4, Archie 1-6 3-4 5, McCadden 2-10 6-9 10, Bryant 4-9 1-1 10, Juozapaitis 0-4 0-0 0, Curry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 17-23 61.
APPALACHIAN ST. (16-10)
Huntley 1-5 0-0 2, Lewis 2-2 6-7 10, Almonacy 5-10 3-4 15, Delph 6-20 3-3 19, Gregory 5-11 5-6 15, Forrest 1-7 1-2 4, Eads 0-2 0-0 0, Mantis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 18-22 65.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 4-21 (K.Brown 2-4, Savrasov 1-3, Bryant 1-6, Archie 0-2, Juozapaitis 0-2, McCadden 0-2, Weatherford 0-2), Appalachian St. 7-31 (Delph 4-13, Almonacy 2-5, Forrest 1-6, Mantis 0-1, Eads 0-2, Huntley 0-4). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 33 (Toyambi 8), Appalachian St. 33 (Delph 11). Assists_Georgia Southern 10 (McCadden 5), Appalachian St. 12 (Forrest 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 19, Appalachian St. 19. A_3,152 (8,325).
