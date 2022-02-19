On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Appalachian St. 69, South Alabama 51

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:44 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH ALABAMA (18-9)

Franklin 3-6 0-0 6, Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Chandler 3-10 4-8 11, Manning 4-16 0-1 8, Kearing 6-7 2-2 14, Goncalves 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Shirley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 6-11 51.

APPALACHIAN ST. (17-12)

Lewis 5-7 0-0 10, Almonacy 4-8 0-0 12, Delph 7-16 0-0 20, Forrest 4-11 2-3 13, Gregory 4-11 0-0 8, Huntley 1-6 2-2 4, Duhart 0-0 0-0 0, Mantis 0-2 0-0 0, Eads 0-0 0-0 0, Glushkov 1-1 0-0 2, Harcum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 4-5 69.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 30-19. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 3-13 (Smith 2-2, Chandler 1-3, Goncalves 0-2, Manning 0-3, Thomas 0-3), Appalachian St. 13-34 (Delph 6-12, Almonacy 4-8, Forrest 3-8, Mantis 0-2, Huntley 0-4). Rebounds_South Alabama 34 (Franklin, Anderson 6), Appalachian St. 39 (Lewis 9). Assists_South Alabama 6 (Manning 3), Appalachian St. 22 (Gregory 10). Total Fouls_South Alabama 10, Appalachian St. 9. A_4,508 (8,325).

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery