Appalachian St. 69, South Alabama 51

SOUTH ALABAMA (18-9)
Franklin 3-6 0-0 6, Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Chandler 3-10 4-8 11, Manning 4-16 0-1 8, Kearing 6-7 2-2 14, Goncalves 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Shirley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 6-11 51.
APPALACHIAN ST. (17-12)
Lewis 5-7 0-0 10, Almonacy 4-8 0-0 12, Delph 7-16 0-0 20, Forrest 4-11 2-3 13, Gregory 4-11 0-0 8, Huntley 1-6 2-2 4, Duhart 0-0 0-0 0, Mantis 0-2 0-0 0, Eads 0-0 0-0 0, Glushkov 1-1 0-0 2, Harcum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 4-5 69.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 30-19. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 3-13 (Smith 2-2, Chandler 1-3, Goncalves 0-2, Manning 0-3, Thomas 0-3), Appalachian St. 13-34 (Delph 6-12, Almonacy 4-8, Forrest 3-8, Mantis 0-2, Huntley 0-4). Rebounds_South Alabama 34 (Franklin, Anderson 6), Appalachian St. 39 (Lewis 9). Assists_South Alabama 6 (Manning 3), Appalachian St. 22 (Gregory 10). Total Fouls_South Alabama 10, Appalachian St. 9. A_4,508 (8,325).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.