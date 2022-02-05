Appalachian St. 70, Texas-Arlington 61

APPALACHIAN ST. (15-10)

Huntley 7-11 2-2 19, Lewis 1-3 0-2 2, Almonacy 5-9 2-3 17, Delph 5-16 2-2 14, Gregory 5-12 3-4 13, Forrest 2-8 0-0 5, Eads 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 9-13 70.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (9-13)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 3-9 0-0 8, Azore 14-28 6-6 36, Bischoff 2-5 0-0 6, Levi 0-3 2-2 2, Elame 1-3 0-0 3, Rojas 1-3 0-0 2, Hoiberg 0-2 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 10-10 61.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 34-20. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 11-28 (Almonacy 5-8, Huntley 3-6, Delph 2-9, Forrest 1-4, Eads 0-1), Texas-Arlington 7-21 (Bischoff 2-5, Mwamba 2-6, Azore 2-7, Elame 1-2, Talbot 0-1). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 34 (Delph 10), Texas-Arlington 33 (Rojas 8). Assists_Appalachian St. 16 (Gregory 5), Texas-Arlington 18 (Levi 9). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 11, Texas-Arlington 12. A_2,075 (7,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.