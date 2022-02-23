Trending:
Appalachian St. 78, UALR 66

February 23, 2022 9:48 pm
APPALACHIAN ST. (18-12)

Lewis 3-4 0-0 6, Almonacy 9-17 2-2 26, Delph 8-19 1-4 18, Forrest 4-8 1-2 11, Gregory 5-8 0-1 10, Huntley 2-3 0-0 5, Duhart 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-61 4-9 78.

UALR (8-17)

Gardner 4-11 4-4 13, Maric 3-9 0-0 6, Jefferson 2-6 0-0 5, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Stulic 4-7 0-1 10, White 7-13 4-4 20, Palermo 6-15 0-0 12, Osawe 0-1 0-0 0, Besovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 8-9 66.

Halftime_Appalachian St. 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 10-23 (Almonacy 6-11, Forrest 2-3, Huntley 1-2, Delph 1-7), UALR 6-20 (Stulic 2-3, White 2-5, Gardner 1-2, Jefferson 1-3, Maric 0-1, Osawe 0-1, Smith 0-1, Palermo 0-4). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 31 (Delph 8), UALR 32 (Gardner 16). Assists_Appalachian St. 17 (Gregory 7), UALR 15 (Gardner 10). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 12, UALR 9. A_1,875 (5,600).

