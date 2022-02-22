Appalachian State takes on Little Rock following Delph’s 20-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-12, 11-5 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (8-16, 3-9 Sun Belt)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces the Little Rock Trojans after Adrian Delph scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 69-51 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 6-5 in home games. Little Rock has a 3-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mountaineers are 11-5 against conference opponents. Appalachian State is 7-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 72-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 23 points, and Myron Gardner led the Trojans with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Palermo is averaging 11.7 points for the Trojans. Gardner is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Delph is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mountaineers. Gregory is averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.