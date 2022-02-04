Appalachian State visits UT Arlington after Azore’s 23-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-10, 8-3 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-12, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after David Azore scored 23 points in UT Arlington’s 58-53 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Mavericks have gone 7-2 in home games. UT Arlington ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Azore averaging 4.1.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.0% from downtown. Adrian Delph leads the Mountaineers shooting 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Levi is averaging 5.9 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Azore is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Delph is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

