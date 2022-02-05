Appalachian State visits UT Arlington following Azore’s 23-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (14-10, 8-3 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-12, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -1; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after David Azore scored 23 points in UT Arlington’s 58-53 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Mavericks have gone 7-2 at home. UT Arlington gives up 69.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Mavericks and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azore is shooting 40.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Mavericks. Patrick Mwamba is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Michael Almonacy is averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Adrian Delph is averaging 20.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.