Archambault lifts South Dakota past St. Thomas (MN) 81-60

The Associated Press
February 17, 2022 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Mason Archambault had 21 points as South Dakota routed St. Thomas (MN) 81-60 on Thursday night.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points for South Dakota (16-10, 9-6 Summit League). Hunter Goodrick added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tasos Kamateros had 11 rebounds.

Riley Miller had 17 points for the Tommies (8-18, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to 11 games. Parker Bjorklund added 11 points. Dom Martinelli had 10 points.

Anders Nelson, whose 15 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Tommies, scored two points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

