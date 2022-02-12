Arizona St. 81, No. 6 Arizona 77

ARIZONA (17-4)
Reese 8-18 1-3 18, Thomas 3-7 6-8 14, Ware 2-6 2-2 6, Pellington 9-16 12-19 30, Yeaney 1-4 0-1 2, Love 1-2 0-0 2, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 1-2 2-2 5, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-56 23-35 77
ARIZONA ST. (12-8)
Gilles 4-11 10-10 19, Van Hyfte 1-3 0-0 2, Hanson 5-8 8-8 19, Loville 9-19 7-8 27, Simmons 1-5 5-6 7, Levings 1-1 1-2 4, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Basallo 0-3 0-0 0, Bosquez 0-2 0-0 0, Erikstrup 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 22-53 31-34 81
|Arizona
|22
|12
|18
|25
|—
|77
|Arizona St.
|25
|17
|19
|20
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Arizona 4-14 (Reese 1-4, Thomas 2-4, Ware 0-2, Pellington 0-1, Yeaney 0-1, Pueyo 1-2), Arizona St. 6-11 (Gilles 1-2, Hanson 1-2, Loville 2-3, Simmons 0-1, Levings 1-1, Basallo 0-1, Erikstrup 1-1). Assists_Arizona 10 (Pellington 5), Arizona St. 13 (Gilles 3). Fouled Out_Arizona St. Levings, Simmons. Rebounds_Arizona 27 (Reese 9), Arizona St. 42 (Gilles 10). Total Fouls_Arizona 25, Arizona St. 27. Technical Fouls_Arizona Pueyo 1, Arizona St. Gilles 1. A_5,193.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments