Arizona St. 81, Oregon 57

OREGON (17-8)
Guerrier 3-10 1-1 8, Dante 3-5 0-0 6, Harmon 0-6 0-0 0, Richardson 5-12 1-2 12, Young 1-7 1-2 4, E.Williams 3-8 3-3 11, Soares 1-3 3-4 5, Kepnang 2-3 3-5 7, Bittle 1-1 2-2 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 14-19 57.
ARIZONA ST. (9-15)
Graham 7-11 3-6 18, Lawrence 7-10 2-2 16, Gaffney 2-3 0-0 5, Heath 3-6 1-3 8, Horne 5-11 4-4 16, Jackson 6-8 0-3 16, Neal 1-3 0-0 2, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 0-2 0-0 0, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 10-18 81.
Halftime_Arizona St. 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Oregon 5-26 (E.Williams 2-5, Guerrier 1-5, Young 1-5, Richardson 1-7, Harmon 0-2, Soares 0-2), Arizona St. 9-20 (Jackson 4-6, Horne 2-7, Gaffney 1-1, Graham 1-2, Heath 1-2, Muhammad 0-1, Neal 0-1). Rebounds_Oregon 27 (Dante 6), Arizona St. 37 (Graham 9). Assists_Oregon 9 (Richardson 3), Arizona St. 19 (Heath 6). Total Fouls_Oregon 16, Arizona St. 21.
