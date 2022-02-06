Arizona St. 87, No. 3 UCLA 84, 3OT

UCLA (16-4)

Riley 3-9 4-6 10, Bernard 2-10 1-2 6, Campbell 5-13 2-2 13, Juzang 8-22 3-3 20, Jaquez 8-17 10-13 27, Singleton 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 2-2 1-2 5, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-78 21-28 84.

ARIZONA ST. (7-13)

Graham 6-13 4-5 16, Lawrence 4-8 3-7 11, Gaffney 4-6 0-0 10, Heath 4-11 2-2 12, Horne 3-13 2-2 11, Jackson 7-18 6-8 24, Boakye 0-0 1-2 1, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-72 18-26 87.

Halftime_Arizona St. 34-32. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 5-22 (Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Juzang 1-4, Singleton 1-5, Bernard 1-6), Arizona St. 11-32 (Jackson 4-11, Horne 3-11, Gaffney 2-3, Heath 2-5, Graham 0-1, Muhammad 0-1). Fouled Out_Juzang, Gaffney. Rebounds_UCLA 46 (Jaquez 11), Arizona St. 40 (Graham 10). Assists_UCLA 18 (Campbell 5), Arizona St. 18 (Graham 6). Total Fouls_UCLA 19, Arizona St. 22.

