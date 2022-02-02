Arkansas 99, Georgia 73

ARKANSAS (17-5)

Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 6-9 1-2 14, Notae 9-14 1-2 23, Toney 4-6 1-1 10, Umude 12-20 1-2 31, Lykes 4-8 0-0 9, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, K.Robinson 1-2 0-0 3, J.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Arbogast 0-2 0-0 0, Blake 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-71 4-7 99.

GEORGIA (6-16)

Bridges 3-5 3-5 9, Baumann 2-7 2-2 8, Cook 4-11 3-4 12, Etter 0-1 1-2 1, Oquendo 5-10 6-9 17, Abdur-Rahim 3-6 0-2 8, Wright 2-4 2-2 6, Ridgnal 3-4 0-0 8, McMillan 1-3 0-0 2, McDowell 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 17-26 73.

Halftime_Arkansas 53-47. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 15-28 (Umude 6-8, Notae 4-7, K.Robinson 1-1, Toney 1-1, Moore 1-2, Williams 1-2, Lykes 1-4, Davis 0-1, J.Robinson 0-1, Wade 0-1), Georgia 8-17 (Abdur-Rahim 2-3, Ridgnal 2-3, Baumann 2-4, Cook 1-3, Oquendo 1-3, Etter 0-1). Rebounds_Arkansas 35 (Notae 9), Georgia 29 (Baumann 7). Assists_Arkansas 23 (Lykes 7), Georgia 16 (Cook 6). Total Fouls_Arkansas 17, Georgia 14. A_6,448 (10,523).

