Arkansas Basketball Poll List

Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending February 5. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
|OVERALL
|1. North Little Rock (12)
|18-3
|165
|1
|2. Jonesboro (5)
|18-3
|147
|2
|3. Magnolia
|19-0
|125
|3
|4. LR Parkview
|16-3
|114
|4
|5. Farmington
|23-1
|87
|6
|(tie) Fayetteville
|16-4
|87
|7
|7. Springdale
|14-5
|49
|8
|8. Maumelle
|18-3
|42
|5
|9. Bryant
|15-4
|37
|10
|10. Marion
|14-5
|25
|NR
Others receiving votes: Blytheville 16, Lake Hamilton 16, Springdale Har-Ber 11, Bentonville 9, Conway 3, Bentonville West 1, Arkadelphia 1.
|CLASS 6A
|1. North Little Rock (17)
|18-3
|85
|1
|2. Fayetteville
|16-4
|67
|2
|3. Springdale
|14-5
|43
|3
|4. Bryant
|14-5
|32
|5
|5. Bentonville
|15-6
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 6.
|CLASS 5A
|1. Jonesboro (15)
|18-3
|82
|1
|2. LR Parkview (1)
|16-3
|69
|2
|3. Maumelle (1)
|18-3
|40
|3
|4. Lake Hamilton
|17-3
|33
|5
|5. Marion
|17-5
|29
|4
Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 1, Pine Bluff 1.
|CLASS 4A
|1. Magnolia (14)
|19-0
|79
|1
|2. Farmington (3)
|23-1
|70
|2
|3. Blytheville
|21-3
|52
|3
|4. Arkadelphia
|21-1
|36
|4
|5. Fountain Lake
|21-2
|10
|5
Others receiving votes: Berryville 3, Morrilton 3, Forrest City 2.
|CLASS 3A
|1. Dumas (12)
|19-2
|79
|1
|2. Elkins (2)
|19-4
|61
|3
|3. Osceola (2)
|14-4
|42
|NR
|4. Walnut Ridge
|16-3
|21
|5
|5. Rose Bud
|18-4
|16
|2
Others receiving votes: Manila 13, Mayflower (1) 7, Bergman 6, Cave City 4, Waldron 4, Episcopal Collegiate 3, Riverview 2, Rivercrest 1, Booneville 1, Baptist Prep 1.
|¤
|CLASS 2A
|1. Lavaca (17)
|26-1
|85
|1
|2. Buffalo Island
|24-5
|52
|2
|3. Eureka Springs
|25-3
|46
|3
|4. Dierks
|21-1
|39
|4
|5. Sloan-Hendrix
|21-5
|19
|5
Others receiving votes: Junction City 9, Acorn 3, Rector 2.
|CLASS 1A
|1. Marked Tree (9)
|20-1
|71
|3
|2. West Side GF (6)
|26-5
|69
|4
|3. Wonderview (1)
|28-2
|46
|1
|(tie) The New School (1)
|29-3
|46
|5
|5. County Line
|28-4
|19
|2
Others receiving votes: Bradley 3, Calico Rock 1.
