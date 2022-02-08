Arkansas beats No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in OT, snaps Tigers streak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

Jabari Smith scored 20 points and Wendell Green Jr. had 19 for the Tigers (22-2, 10-1), who had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November.

It’s the first time Arkansas team has beaten a No. 1-ranked team since 1984, against North Carolina. The Tigers

Arkansas led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Tigers rallied within 28-25 at the break.

Auburn took a 64-59 lead on a 3-pointer by Green with under three minutes left. But Arkansas came back to tie it at 66 when Jaylin Williams scored underneath in the final half-minute of the second half.

The Tigers had the ball with 20 seconds left but could only get a long 3-point try by Green at the buzzer.

In overtime, Auburn took a 68-66 lead on a putback by Allen Flanigan, then later went ahead 70-69 when Dylan Cardwell picked up a loose ball in the lane and scored.

The Razorbacks scored the next seven points, all on foul shots by Williams and Notae. Williams finished with 13 points.

NO. 3 PURDUE 84, NO. 13 ILLINOIS 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored all nine of his points during a key run to start the second half as the Boilermakers snapped the Fighting Illini’s four-game win streak.

Purdue (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) has won six straight and nine of 10 to grab a share of the league lead.

Illinois (17-6, 10-3) was led by Kofi Cockburn, who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Andre Curbelo added 15 points.

Hunter opened the second half with all of his points during a 16-8 spurt that put Purdue up 52-46 and whipped the crowd into a frenzy. The Boilermakers never trailed again and sealed the victory with a 14-2 run.

NO. 5 KENTUCKY 86, SOUTH CAROLINA 76

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe posted his sixth straight double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds and TyTy Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats, who reached 20 victories in a season for the 13th time in 14 years.

The Wildcats (20-4, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) had to recover after squandering an 11-point lead to the Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7) early in the final 20 minutes.

Kentucky had lost its previous two games at South Carolina and when Keyshawn Bryant’s bucket tied things at 43-all with 15 minutes left, it appeared the Wildcats might have to sweat out another at Colonial Life Arena.

Instead, Kentucky went on a 15-2 burst fueled by Tshiebwe and Washington, who both played limited first-half minutes due to foul trouble.

NO. 14 WISCONSIN 70, NO. 17 MICHIGAN STATE 62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points to lead Wisconsin to its second straight victory in East Lansing.

The win lifted the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers, who outshot the Spartans 47.2% to 41.5%

Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who lost their second straight and remain in fourth place. Malik Hal added 12 off the bench.

NO. 15 VILLANOVA 75, ST. JOHN’S 69

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Moore scored 16 points on a sore ankle and No. 15 Villanova held off a furious late charge by St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

Eric Dixon also had 16 points and the Wildcats (18-6, 11-3 Big East) overcame a scoreless outing by banged-up star Collin Gillespie to stay two losses behind first-place Providence in the conference standings.

Aaron Wheeler rallied the cold-shooting Red Storm (13-10, 5-7) with 31 points — 14 more than his previous career high. St. John’s trailed by 20 with 4:27 remaining but suddenly started making plays on both ends and got back into it.

They shaved the deficit to 72-69 on a 3-pointer by Wheeler, a transfer from Purdue, with 35 seconds left.

Tareq Coburn made a steal on the other end and St. John’s, playing without injured point guard Posh Alexander, actually had a chance to tie it when Coburn got a good look at a 3 but missed.

NO. 24 UCONN 80, NO. 18 MARQUETTE 72

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, to lead UConn to a sweep of the season series with Marquette.

Tyrese Martin added 18 points and 15 boards for the Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East) for his third double-double.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 18 points while Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis each had 17 for Marquette (16-8, 8-5), which has dropped two out of its last three after winning seven straight.

A 3-pointer from Elliott cut the UConn lead to 53-50 in the second half and free throws from Oso Ighodaro cut the deficit to a single point, but Marquette never took the lead.

UConn then used a 10-0 run to stretch the lead back out.

