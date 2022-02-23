Trending:
Army 73, Bucknell 60

February 23, 2022
BUCKNELL (7-22)

van der Heijden 1-5 0-0 3, Screen 4-6 2-4 10, Edmonds 0-3 0-0 0, Funk 3-9 0-0 8, Rice 7-15 7-8 25, Motta 0-2 0-0 0, Bascoe 1-4 0-0 2, Rhodes 3-5 0-1 6, Timmerman 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 22-52 9-13 60.

ARMY (14-15)

Kinker 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Duhart 5-9 0-0 12, Scully 0-1 0-0 0, Thiele 0-0 0-0 0, J.Caldwell 7-10 3-6 19, Rucker 8-16 2-3 21, Peterson 2-6 1-2 5, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Small 3-4 0-0 8, Dove 3-4 0-2 6, Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0, I.Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Cross 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Naess 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 6-13 73.

Halftime_Army 39-26. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 7-23 (Rice 4-8, Funk 2-6, van der Heijden 1-5, Bascoe 0-1, Edmonds 0-1, Motta 0-2), Army 9-19 (Rucker 3-7, J.Caldwell 2-2, Duhart 2-3, Small 2-3, I.Caldwell 0-1, Mann 0-1, Naess 0-1, Scully 0-1). Fouled Out_Edmonds. Rebounds_Bucknell 21 (Screen 10), Army 35 (Dove 9). Assists_Bucknell 13 (Funk 8), Army 13 (Rucker 5). Total Fouls_Bucknell 14, Army 15. A_637 (5,043).

