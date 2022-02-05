Army hosts Holy Cross after Luc’s 24-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-15, 3-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Army Black Knights after Kyrell Luc scored 24 points in Holy Cross’ 75-70 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Black Knights are 9-1 on their home court. Army is the top team in the Patriot with 33.9 points in the paint led by Josh Caldwell averaging 2.1.

The Crusaders are 3-5 in Patriot play. Holy Cross gives up 71.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Black Knights. Chris Mann is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Gerrale Gates is averaging 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crusaders. Luc is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

