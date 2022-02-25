On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Asberry scores 26 to carry Texas St. past Troy 66-61

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 11:35 pm
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Caleb Asberry had a season-high 26 points as Texas State won its ninth straight game, defeating Troy 66-61 on Friday night.

Asberry made all six of his 3-pointers.

Mason Harrell had 16 points for conference-leading Texas State (21-6, 12-3 Sun Belt Conference). Shelby Adams added 13 points and six rebounds. Isiah Small had 10 rebounds.

Efe Odigie had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (19-10, 10-6). Khalyl Waters added 14 points.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Trojans. Troy defeated Texas State 78-63 on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

