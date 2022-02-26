Atkinson leads Notre Dame against Georgia Tech after 20-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-17, 4-13 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-8, 13-4 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -10; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Paul Atkinson scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 79-69 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Fighting Irish have gone 12-1 in home games. Notre Dame ranks fourth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-13 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the 17th time this season in ACC play. The Fighting Irish won the last matchup 72-68 on Jan. 8. Blake Wesley scored 22 points points to help lead the Fighting Irish to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Atkinson is averaging 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Jordan Usher is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Michael Devoe is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

