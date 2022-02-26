Trending:
Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City square off for season opener

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:03 am
< a min read
      

Sporting Kansas City vs. Atlanta United FC

Atlanta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -129, Sporting Kansas City +335, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

Atlanta United begins the season at home against Sporting Kansas City.

United was 13-9-12 overall during the 2021 season while going 9-3-5 at home. United scored 45 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

Sporting KC finished 17-10-7 overall and 8-7-2 on the road in the 2021 season. Sporting KC scored 58 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Emerson Hyndman (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

Sporting KC: Felipe Hernandez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

