Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City square off for season opener

Sporting Kansas City vs. Atlanta United FC
Atlanta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -129, Sporting Kansas City +335, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals
Atlanta United begins the season at home against Sporting Kansas City.
United was 13-9-12 overall during the 2021 season while going 9-3-5 at home. United scored 45 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.
Sporting KC finished 17-10-7 overall and 8-7-2 on the road in the 2021 season. Sporting KC scored 58 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.
Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Emerson Hyndman (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).
Sporting KC: Felipe Hernandez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
