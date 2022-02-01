On Air: Innovation In Government
Sports News

Atlantic Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 10:04 am
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American International 13 5 0 0 41 68 44 14 10 1
Boston U. 10 7 1 0 31 51 48 12 11 1
Canisius 9 7 2 0 29 57 49 12 10 3
Army 8 8 2 0 28 55 45 10 12 3
Air Force 8 8 2 0 26 56 60 10 12 2
Rochester Institute of Technology 8 6 3 0 26 48 58 12 10 3
Sacred Heart 7 8 2 0 26 46 45 10 12 3
Niagara 7 9 2 0 22 48 54 8 16 2
Mercyhurst 4 10 4 0 19 52 63 6 16 4
Holy Cross 5 11 2 0 16 41 56 7 18 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester Institute of Technology vs. Sacred Heart at Tate Rink, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Army, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Army, 4:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Niagara, 5 p.m.

American International at Rochester Institute of Technology, 5:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Army at American International, 5:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Boston U. at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.

Niagara at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

American International at Army, 6:05 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Army at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

