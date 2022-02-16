On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sports News

Atlantic Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American International 15 6 1 0 48 84 50 16 11 2
Canisius 11 9 2 0 36 69 59 14 12 3
Sacred Heart 10 9 2 0 35 58 51 13 14 3
Army 10 10 2 0 34 62 55 12 14 3
Niagara 10 10 2 0 31 62 67 11 17 2
Boston U. 10 11 1 0 31 62 65 12 15 1
Air Force 9 11 2 0 29 65 72 11 15 2
Mercyhurst 7 11 4 0 28 62 70 9 17 4
Rochester Institute of Technology 8 9 4 0 27 54 74 13 13 4
Holy Cross 8 12 2 0 24 49 64 10 19 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Army at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

American International at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

American International at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.

Air Force at Boston U., 4:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Army at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Army, 4:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

