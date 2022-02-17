Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|15
|6
|1
|0
|48
|84
|50
|16
|11
|2
|Canisius
|11
|9
|2
|0
|36
|69
|59
|14
|12
|3
|Sacred Heart
|10
|9
|2
|0
|35
|58
|51
|13
|14
|3
|Army
|10
|10
|2
|0
|34
|62
|55
|12
|14
|3
|Niagara
|10
|10
|2
|0
|31
|62
|67
|11
|17
|2
|Boston U.
|10
|11
|1
|0
|31
|62
|65
|12
|15
|1
|Air Force
|9
|11
|2
|0
|29
|65
|72
|11
|15
|2
|Mercyhurst
|7
|11
|4
|0
|28
|62
|70
|9
|17
|4
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|8
|9
|4
|0
|27
|54
|74
|13
|13
|4
|Holy Cross
|8
|12
|2
|0
|24
|49
|64
|10
|19
|2
___
Thursday’s Games
Army at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.
American International at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
American International at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.
Air Force at Boston U., 4:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.
Army at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Army, 4:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
