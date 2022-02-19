On Air: This Just In!
Atlantic Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 5:55 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American International 16 7 1 0 51 92 57 17 12 2
Army 12 10 2 0 40 67 57 14 14 3
Canisius 12 9 2 0 39 72 60 15 12 3
Sacred Heart 10 10 2 0 35 59 54 13 15 3
Air Force 10 11 2 0 32 69 73 12 15 2
Niagara 10 11 2 0 31 64 71 11 18 2
Boston U. 10 12 1 0 31 63 69 12 16 1
Mercyhurst 8 12 4 0 31 69 78 10 18 4
Rochester Institute of Technology 9 9 4 0 30 58 76 14 13 4
Holy Cross 8 14 2 0 24 51 69 10 21 2

___

Friday’s Games

Canisius 3, Sacred Heart 1

Army 3, Holy Cross 1

Air Force 4, Boston U. 1

American International 5, Mercyhurst 1

Rochester Institute of Technology 4, Niagara 2

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst 6, American International 3

Air Force at Boston U., 4:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rochester Institute of Technology, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Army at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Army, 4:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

