On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:04 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American International 16 7 1 0 51 92 57 17 12 2
Canisius 13 9 2 0 42 75 61 16 12 3
Army 12 10 2 0 40 67 57 14 14 3
Sacred Heart 10 11 2 0 35 60 57 13 16 3
Air Force 10 11 3 0 33 73 77 12 15 3
Boston U. 10 12 2 0 33 67 73 12 16 2
Rochester Institute of Technology 10 9 4 0 33 61 78 15 13 4
Niagara 10 12 2 0 31 66 74 11 19 2
Mercyhurst 8 12 4 0 31 69 78 10 18 4
Holy Cross 8 14 2 0 24 51 69 10 21 2

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Army at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Army, 4:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!