On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:02 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American International 16 7 1 0 51 92 57 17 12 2
Canisius 13 9 2 0 42 75 61 16 12 3
Army 12 10 2 0 40 67 57 14 14 3
Sacred Heart 10 11 2 0 35 60 57 13 16 3
Air Force 10 11 3 0 33 73 77 12 15 3
Boston U. 10 12 2 0 33 67 73 12 16 2
Rochester Institute of Technology 10 9 4 0 33 61 78 15 13 4
Niagara 10 12 2 0 31 66 74 11 19 2
Mercyhurst 8 12 4 0 31 69 78 10 18 4
Holy Cross 8 14 2 0 24 51 69 10 21 2

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Army at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Army, 4:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!