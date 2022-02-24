Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|16
|7
|1
|0
|51
|92
|57
|17
|12
|2
|Canisius
|13
|9
|2
|0
|42
|75
|61
|16
|12
|3
|Army
|12
|10
|2
|0
|40
|67
|57
|14
|14
|3
|Sacred Heart
|10
|11
|2
|0
|35
|60
|57
|13
|16
|3
|Air Force
|10
|11
|3
|0
|33
|73
|77
|12
|15
|3
|Boston U.
|10
|12
|2
|0
|33
|67
|73
|12
|16
|2
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|10
|9
|4
|0
|33
|61
|78
|15
|13
|4
|Niagara
|10
|12
|2
|0
|31
|66
|74
|11
|19
|2
|Mercyhurst
|8
|12
|4
|0
|31
|69
|78
|10
|18
|4
|Holy Cross
|8
|14
|2
|0
|24
|51
|69
|10
|21
|2
___
Friday’s Games
Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.
Army at Sacred Heart, 6:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., 7:05 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Army, 4:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
