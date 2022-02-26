Atlantic Hockey Glance

On Air: Federal News Network program
All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
American International 16 7 2 0 52 93 58 17 12 3
Canisius 13 10 2 0 42 75 64 16 13 3
Army 12 11 2 0 40 69 62 14 15 3
Sacred Heart 11 11 2 0 38 65 59 14 16 3
Rochester Institute of Technology 11 9 4 0 35 64 80 16 13 4
Air Force 10 12 3 0 34 75 80 12 16 3
Boston U. 10 13 2 0 34 69 76 12 17 2
Mercyhurst 9 12 4 0 34 72 78 11 18 4
Niagara 10 12 3 0 33 67 75 11 19 3
Holy Cross 9 14 2 0 26 54 71 11 21 2

___

Friday’s Games

Niagara 1, American International 1, 2OT

Sacred Heart 5, Army 2

Mercyhurst 3, Canisius 0

Holy Cross 3, Boston U. 2, OT

Rochester Institute of Technology 3, Air Force 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Army, 4:05 p.m.

Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

