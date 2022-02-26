Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|16
|7
|2
|0
|52
|93
|58
|17
|12
|3
|Canisius
|13
|10
|2
|0
|42
|75
|64
|16
|13
|3
|Army
|12
|11
|2
|0
|40
|69
|62
|14
|15
|3
|Sacred Heart
|11
|11
|2
|0
|38
|65
|59
|14
|16
|3
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|11
|9
|4
|0
|35
|64
|80
|16
|13
|4
|Air Force
|10
|12
|3
|0
|34
|75
|80
|12
|16
|3
|Boston U.
|10
|13
|2
|0
|34
|69
|76
|12
|17
|2
|Mercyhurst
|9
|12
|4
|0
|34
|72
|78
|11
|18
|4
|Niagara
|10
|12
|3
|0
|33
|67
|75
|11
|19
|3
|Holy Cross
|9
|14
|2
|0
|26
|54
|71
|11
|21
|2
___
Friday’s Games
Niagara 1, American International 1, 2OT
Sacred Heart 5, Army 2
Mercyhurst 3, Canisius 0
Holy Cross 3, Boston U. 2, OT
Rochester Institute of Technology 3, Air Force 2, OT
Saturday’s Games
Niagara at American International, 1:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Army, 4:05 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Rochester Institute of Technology at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
