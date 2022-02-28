Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T American International 17 7 2 0 54 97 61 18 12 3 Canisius 13 11 2 0 42 76 67 16 14 3 Army 12 11 3 0 41 75 68 14 15 4 Sacred Heart 11 11 3 0 40 71 65 14 16 4 Mercyhurst 10 12 4 0 37 75 79 12 18 4 Air Force 11 12 3 0 36 76 80 13 16 3 Rochester Institute of Technology 11 10 4 0 36 64 81 16 14 4 Niagara 10 13 3 0 34 70 79 11 20 3 Boston U. 10 14 2 0 34 70 78 12 18 2 Holy Cross 10 14 2 0 29 56 72 12 21 2

___

