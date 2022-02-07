ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

Monday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €1,208,315
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 5-7, 7-5, 10-7.
