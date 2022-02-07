ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

Monday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €1,208,315

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Monday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 5-7, 7-5, 10-7.

