Tuesday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €1,208,315

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Sem Verbeek and Jesper de Jong, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-8.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.