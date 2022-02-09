ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
February 9, 2022 6:27 am
Wednesday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €1,208,315

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

