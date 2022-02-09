ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

Wednesday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €1,208,315
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.
