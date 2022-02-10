ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

Thursday
At Ahoy Rotterdam
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Purse: €1,208,315
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin (3), France, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, walkover.
