Sports News

ATP World Tour ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament Results

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 7:12 am
February 10, 2022
      

Thursday

At Ahoy Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Purse: €1,208,315

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Thursday from ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin (3), France, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, walkover.

