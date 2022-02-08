ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Tuesday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $602,250
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 6-2, 6-2.
