ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Tuesday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $602,250

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Benoit Paire, France, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, 6-2, 6-2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.