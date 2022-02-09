ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Wednesday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $602,250
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic (5), Serbia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 7-5, 7-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments