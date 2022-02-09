ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Wednesday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $602,250

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic (5), Serbia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 7-5, 7-5.

