On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 2:14 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $602,250

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic (5), Serbia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 7-5, 7-5.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami