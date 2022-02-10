ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Thursday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $602,250
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Thursday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Fabio Fognini (4), Italy, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments