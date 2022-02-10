ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Thursday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $602,250

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Thursday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Fabio Fognini (4), Italy, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.