ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Friday

At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Buenos Aires

Purse: $602,250

Surface: Red clay

BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Friday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Federico Delbonis (6), Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini (4), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

