ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

Friday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires
Purse: $602,250
Surface: Red clay
BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Friday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Federico Delbonis (6), Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini (4), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.
