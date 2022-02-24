ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

Thursday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $475,960
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Pedro Martinez (4), Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons (3), United States, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 11-9.
Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (1), Brazil, def. Thiago Monteiro and Orlando Luz, Brazil, 7-6 (2), 7-5.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.