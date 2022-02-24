On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $475,960

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Pedro Martinez (4), Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons (3), United States, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 11-9.

Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (1), Brazil, def. Thiago Monteiro and Orlando Luz, Brazil, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

