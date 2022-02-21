ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

On Air: The Search for Accountability
The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 12:33 pm
Monday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $475,960

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Monday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Facundo Bagnis (8), Argentina, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-3, 6-0.

