ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

Tuesday
At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica
Santiago, Chile
Purse: $475,960
Surface: Red clay
SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.
Sebastian Baez (7), Argentina, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-4, 6-4.
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-1, 6-3.
Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Gonzalo Lama, Chile, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons (3), United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.
