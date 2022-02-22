On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Chile Open Results

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 11:14 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica

Santiago, Chile

Purse: $475,960

Surface: Red clay

SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Miomir Kecmanovic (6), Serbia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Sebastian Baez (7), Argentina, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 6-4, 6-4.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-1, 6-3.

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Gonzalo Lama, Chile, 6-3, 6-4.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons (3), United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!