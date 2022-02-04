On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 2:26 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee

Cordoba, Argentina

Purse: $430,530

Surface: Red clay

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Friday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (6), Spain, def. Lorenzo Sonego (4), Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Andrej Martin, Slovakia, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, def. Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

