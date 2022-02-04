ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

Friday
At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $430,530
Surface: Red clay
CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Friday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (6), Spain, def. Lorenzo Sonego (4), Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Andrej Martin, Slovakia, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, def. Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
